Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. 3,242,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,582. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.