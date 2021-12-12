Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 771.29

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 752.79 ($9.98).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.34) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.95) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,605.32). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($667,948.55). Insiders acquired 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027 over the last quarter.

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 525.60 ($6.97). 3,809,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,481. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,470.89.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

