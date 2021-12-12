-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,710 shares of company stock worth $14,137,865 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.94. 493,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,877. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

