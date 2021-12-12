Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $677.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $614.13 and its 200 day moving average is $551.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.