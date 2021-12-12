Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.11.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.45. The company had a trading volume of 452,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.68. Cintas has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $459.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

