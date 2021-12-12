Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

MPW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,086. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

