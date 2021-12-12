Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,819,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,389,000 after buying an additional 48,314 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.