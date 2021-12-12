Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

