Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,459,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $249.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.