7,793 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.89.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.41. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

