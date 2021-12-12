Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 67.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CEN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 19,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
