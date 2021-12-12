Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 67.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CEN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 19,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

