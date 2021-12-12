Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $7,406.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.46 or 0.08108240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00316350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00910077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00075622 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.44 or 0.00401229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00268118 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

