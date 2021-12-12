Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,611 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

NYSE:LH opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.80.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

