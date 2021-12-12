Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.