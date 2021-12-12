TCW Group Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $198.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

