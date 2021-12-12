Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $983.20 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $983,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.