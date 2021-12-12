NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of NextEra Energy worth $1,145,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

