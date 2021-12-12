Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lowered by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.4% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $374.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.06. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.97 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

