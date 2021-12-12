Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

