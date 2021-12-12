Reviewing Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baxter International and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 4 8 0 2.67 AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $90.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.56%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.47 $1.10 billion $2.39 33.83 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 10.79 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -13.33

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 9.75% 19.94% 8.73% AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83%

Summary

Baxter International beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

