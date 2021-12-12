$1.91 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 768.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 419,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,379. The company has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

