Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 768.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 419,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $651.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.