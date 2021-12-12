Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $278,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 686,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,162. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $419.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

