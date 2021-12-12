LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,064. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $29.25. 1,633,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,351. LendingClub has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

