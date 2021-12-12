Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $201.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.89. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

