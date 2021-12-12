Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE CLPR opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

