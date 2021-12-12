Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,475 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

