Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded up $12.44 on Friday, reaching $677.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $614.13 and its 200 day moving average is $551.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.