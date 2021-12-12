Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.85.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

