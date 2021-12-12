Kleros (PNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $969,507.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $53.27 million and approximately $969,507.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.00593748 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.