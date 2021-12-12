ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $871,257.09 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $871,257.09 and approximately $172.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.96 or 0.98989689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00048442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00036206 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00762879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

