Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.24 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $92.24 million and $556,361.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00057703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.08041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.41 or 0.99952212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

