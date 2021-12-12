Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,106 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 22.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $90,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

