360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 18th

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of QFIN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,357. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.