Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,249 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

