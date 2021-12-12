Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 140,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.28 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

