-$1.74 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the lowest is ($1.88). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 994,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,414. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.