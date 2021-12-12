Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 139,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,513. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

