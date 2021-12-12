Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:MDP remained flat at $$59.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,363,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

