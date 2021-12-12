Brokerages Set Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) PT at C$7.65

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

GUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,685,133 shares in the company, valued at C$114,714,353.57. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $197,024.

Shares of TSE GUD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.26. The company had a trading volume of 118,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,822. The stock has a market cap of C$642.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.29.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0996198 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

