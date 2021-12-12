Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

