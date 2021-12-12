Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.