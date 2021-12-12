The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 3.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

