Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $26.12 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $231.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.28. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

