Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $141.39 and a one year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.