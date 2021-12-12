Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 837 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

