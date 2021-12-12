NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Buys 346,800 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,206,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,225,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,584,830.22.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray bought 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 435,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,848. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$20.02 and a one year high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 420.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.34.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,345.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.