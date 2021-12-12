J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

