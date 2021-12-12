Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

G stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

