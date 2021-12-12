Security Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Security Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $649.50 and its 200-day moving average is $577.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

